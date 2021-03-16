During his appearance on the Wrestling With The Week Podcast, Scorpio Sky talked about how he feels the wrong guy won his TNT title match against Darby Allin this past Wednesday. Here’s what he had to say:

The Face of the Revolution vs. The Face of TNT. Our first matchup in AEW. It was the first time a lot of people got to see Darby Allin and I on the same screen at the same time. I thought it was a really good match, honestly. It’s one of those times — obviously you’re competitive when you’re in the ring and you’re trying to win, but at the same time, you know what’s going on. You understand when it’s like, ‘this is a good match,’ you know? This is something [where] you just kind of feel it.

So that being said, I’m sure people were happy with it. I think it was a really good match, a really competitive match, but I just felt like the wrong guy won. If it was on a point system I probably won most of those rounds, 10-9, and yeah I kind of feel like if it was an MMA fight, that I won four out of five rounds and I [still] walked away without the title.