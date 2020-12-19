During his interview with Bleacher Report, Scorpio Sky spoke on how he came to become a part of the infamous skits between Kane and Daniel Bryan. Here’s what he had to say:

That was just something that came about because I got called to do some extra work on that skit. I had no idea what it was going into it. I had a buddy there and we were trying to lean into him being Harold, so I grabbed a name tag and wrote Koby with a Y. Once the directors came in, they looked at me and said ‘You’re Harold.’ I have never seen it to this day, but people seemed to enjoy it.

Credit: Bleacher Report. H/T 411Mania.