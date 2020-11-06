AEW star and former tag team champion Scorpio Sky issued the following statement on his Twitter announcing that he has tested negative for COVID-19 following a potential scare that had him pulled from this week’s edition of Dynamite. Sky also reveals that the person he came in contact with has also tested negative, and he’s eager to make his return and “get back to work.”

The SCU member writes, “I want to thank those who reached out in concern and let you know I am okay! Once I found out I had come in contact with someone who might have Covid-19 I immediately notified the AEW medical staff and got tested. It was negative. At that point I went out and got myself tested elsewhere to be sure and it was again negative. The person I was in contact with was also tested and the results were negative. So the important thing is I am in good health and eager to get back to work.”

Sky was set to take on Shawn Spears on Wednesday prior to being pulled, with the bout expected to be rescheduled at a later time. See Sky’s tweets below.