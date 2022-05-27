AEW superstar and current TNT champion Scorpion Sky recently appeared on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of rasslin topics, including how a 2017 matchup with Cody Rhodes at WrestleCircus became a turning point for his professional career. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Recalls a matchup with Cody Rhodes at WrestleCircus being a turning point in his career:

Honestly, I think it [favorite memory of WrestleCircus] probably had to be the match with Cody [Rhodes], just because that was kind of a turning point for me. Just all the build up leading up to it. You know, he was kind of still fresh on the independent circuit at the time and I’ll never forget getting the call from Al [Lenhart] and he was really excited and he was just like, ‘Hey, we’re bringing Cody in’ and I’m like, ‘Oh! That’s awesome man’ and he’s like, ‘Oh, and he requested to work with you.

How he felt about Cody handpicking him as his opponent:

Like he specifically asked for you’ and I was like, ‘Me? That’s weird but okay, cool,’ you know? And me, at the time, I was still on the indies and I was kind of struggling. I hadn’t even started working for Ring of Honor yet and once we had that match, I knew if I knocked it out of the park, that people were going to watch it and everything just kind of kicked off from there and that led to Ring of Honor which ultimately led to AEW so, that had to be my favorite memory.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)