Tonight’s AEW St. Patrick’s Day Slam television special from San Antonio featured Scorpio Sky defending the TNT championship against the Face of the Revolution winner Wardlow. This comes one week after Sky dethroned the former TNT champion, Sammy Guevara.

Wardlow had the title won when Shawn Spears came out for a distraction. This allowed MJF to sneak behind the referee and shove Wardlow into the ring post, with Sky taking advantage and rolling the big guy up for his first successful title defense.

Highlights from the match can be found below.

.@RealWardlow's concentration has been broken by the sudden appearance of @ShawnSpears! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/MEQRr9bgyw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022

.@The_MJF just drove @RealWardlow's face into the ring post and @ScorpioSky steals the victory and retains his title! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/rW8xuX8sHm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022

Full results to tonight’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam can be found here.