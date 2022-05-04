AEW star and current TNT champion Scorpio Sky was the latest guest on Throwing Down with Miesha Tate and Renee Paquette, where Sky discussed his goals as champion, and how he hopes he’s able to produce some classic encounters that will be remembered in the belt’s already prestigious history. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Jokes that his main goal is to make this run longer than his first:

“I didn’t get to do too much in my first run, I lost the title in like 31 days and only had one title defense, unfortunately, but I did regain the championship in the shortest period of time in AEW history; 12 days. Now, we have a new start and the first thing I want to do is hold on to it for at least 32 days [laughs].”

Hopes to have some classics with the title:

“Really, I want to have some classics. I grew up a diehard, passionate wrestling fan that dreamt of winning championships and having classic matches. If I can run with this title for six months, a year, or longer and really get in the ring with everyone and have some memorable championship matches that I used to like watching when I grew up, that was the goal. Telling stories, most of all, above everything else, I want to tell stories. That’s what people remember and that’s how you leave your mark.”

