AEW star and current TNT champion Scorpio Sky recently joined Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha Tate to discuss a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on Dan Lambert and Paige VanZant in AEW, and who he hopes to face at the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On Dan Lambert and Paige VanZant in AEW:

Well I’ll start with Dan [Lambert]. Dan is a lifelong wrestling fan and it shows. He’s really, really good at what he does, he’s great at pissing people off, he’s really creative with his interviews and he just — I feel like this is something he’s wanted to do for a long time. I don’t know if everyone knows this but he has over 100 ring-used championship belts. Just a diehard. You guys that know him know. He loves the business and then Paige [VanZant], she’s so new but she’s picking up on it so fast. From the very beginning, when she came a few times with Austin [Vanderford] and Dan and the others, I kind of watched some of the things and more so the mannerisms and paying attention to the crowd and that sort of thing that she was just naturally doing and I was adamant, I kept pushing to Dan, I was like, ‘You gotta get her here. She’s good. She can do this’ and I think she’s gonna pick up on it really quickly and from what I heard, she is. She’s training with Gangrel who’s fantastic. But you can’t teach personality, you can’t teach charisma, you can’t teach star power and that’s something she already brings to the table and she’s an incredible athlete, a badass, you know and I think she’ll pick up on the wrestling part very quickly and it’s gonna be great for AEW to grab another star.

Who he hopes to face at the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV:

Man, anybody [Scorpio responded when asked who he’d like to face at ‘Forbidden Door’]. All those guys are good. You know, someone asked me that question backstage a few weeks ago and I was just like, ‘Yeah, the real question is who wants to face me? I’m the champ, this is my ground’ so, yeah, anybody that wants it, they can get it. I’m the can man. Let ‘em come to me.

