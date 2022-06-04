AEW star and current TNT champion Scorpio Sky took to Twitter this morning and announced that he strained a muscle during last night’s Rampage, where he successfully defended the gold against Darius Martin in the show’s main event. Sky states that his leg was completely useless after the opening minutes, but hopes that it isn’t anything too serious.

His full tweet reads, “I went into last nights match with my knee bothering me and unfortunately in the opening minutes I strained a muscle that goes from my knee up through my groin. My right leg was useless from then on. Despite that, wrestling in SoCal felt amazing even on one leg. Hopefully nothing serious and I’ll be back to defend again soon.”

Despite that, wrestling in SoCal felt amazing even on one leg. Hopefully nothing serious and I’ll be back to defend again soon. 2/2. — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) June 4, 2022

This news comes one day after the promotion’s world champion, CM Punk, announced that he had broken his foot and would be taking time off to have surgery. In his absence an interim world champion will be crowned.