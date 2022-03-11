AEW star and new TNT champion Scorpion Sky took to Twitter earlier today to hype this evening’s Rampage, as well as reveal his first intention as the new face of the TNT network.

The former SCU member states that he will only be carrying one TNT championship going forward, and has gifted the interim title, which was introduced back at the Battle of the Belts, to American Top Team’s Dan Lambert, who has been partnered with Sky and Ethan Page.

He writes, “I will only be carrying one TNT title from now on as I’ve gifted the other to Dan Lambert to put front and center at ATT surrounded by the countless championships won in the UFC, Bellator, and all the other major promotions. Watch #AEWRampage tonight on MY network,

@tntdrama.”

Check it out below.