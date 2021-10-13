AEW superstar and former tag champion Scorpio Sky recently spoke with Mike Johnson from PW Insider, where the Sky revealed that he has signed a five-year extension with the promotion and is looking forward to making his mark. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Says he loves working for Tony Khan which is why he signed an extension:

“Working for [Tony Khan] is great. I love it. He’s always shown faith in me, and it’s something that I’ve really truly appreciated. He saw something in me very, very early on. He still sees it, evident by the contract extension that I just signed so I’m going to be with AEW for a long, long time. A lot of that comes down to Tony Khan and his vision. There’s nothing more I can say about it. Nothing but good things to say about working for a guy like that.”

Says the extension is for 5-years:

“I did that right around the time of the pay-per-view. I’m happy to be with AEW for at least five more years.”

On people underrating him:

“…I keep falling into this weird category where people underrate me, and I don’t quite know why. But I mean, if you look at my in-ring ability and my talents, I always bring it. It shows on the record too. I’m 11-1 as a singles wrestler. I’m 10-1 as a tag team wrestler. I have a better record than the world champion. I have a better record than the TNT Champion. I’ve got one of the best records overall in the entire company, and I’ve had one of the highest winning percentages since day one in AEW. So I don’t know why people underrate me because the numbers don’t lie. If you look at the numbers, if you look at the analytics, the analytics show Scorpio Sky kicks ass, and he wins more often than he doesn’t.”