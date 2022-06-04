AEW star and current TNT champion Scorpio Sky recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss his matchup at last Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where Sky, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant picked up a win over Tay Conti, Sammy Guevara, and Frankie Kazarian. Check out Sky’s comments on the matchup in the highlights below.

How his main concern of the match was making sure VanZant was comfortable:

You go back to the match we had the other night [AEW Double or Nothing], I told somebody — I’m talking obviously about the mixed trios match at the pay-per-view. I told someone yesterday, I said, ‘I’ve never gone into a match less focused on what I am doing,’ because I was so focused in on Paige [VanZant] and making sure that she was gonna be comfortable and making sure that she performed. I wanted her to do so, so well that I was just so locked in on — probably overboard with her like, ‘Are you okay? You comfortable? You ready? You nervous? You all right?’ And blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.

Says because he was concerned with VanZant he didn’t have time to be nervous himself:

So like, for me, I just kind of went out, I wouldn’t say ‘autopilot’ because once I was in, I was fully in on what I was doing but like, I’m thinking about so many other things like, oh, I hope this person is where they’re supposed to be, this person and the cameras and so many things. At this level, there’s just so many things running through my mind that I’m really locked in so I almost don’t even have time to be nervous. It’s just like a clock, you know? I’m just ticking.

