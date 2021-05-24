AEW star Scorpio Sky was a recent guest on Sunday Night’s Main Event to hype up this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay per view, where Sky and Ethan Page team up to take on former TNT champion Darby Allin and the legendary icon, Sting. Check out highlights from Sky’s interview below.

Says someone from WWE asked them not to hurt Sting at Double or Nothing:

I had a buddy of mine text me, he actually works for the other company, and he’s like, ‘Bro, Sting was my favorite wrestler growing up, don’t hurt him.’ I just laughed about it. Sting was one of my favorite wrestlers growing up too. Everyone in my generation looked up to Sting. He was everything we all wanted to be and he can still go and still has that magic. All he has to do is walk out and there is still something special about him. He has the ‘it factor’ and brings a lot to the table still, even this late in his career. I’m honored to be a part of it and it’ll be a great match.

Says Sting is smart and would not be competing if he didn’t think he could:

I have no hesitation. He is a professional and he is an intelligent person and he wouldn’t be stepping in the ring if he wasn’t ready and medically cleared and emotionally clear. If he wasn’t mentally ready, he wouldn’t put himself in that position. Aside from that, he’s stepping in the ring with two of the best. There are no hesitations or worries. We’re going to go out and all perform to the highest level of our abilities.

