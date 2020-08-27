AEW star Scorpio Sky recently spoke with WrestleZone to talk all things pro-wrestling, including his immediate goals in the promotion and how much the TNT title opportunity against Cody meant to him. Highlights are below.

Sky’s immediate goal:

The TNT Championship is my immediate goal. That’s what I have my eyes on right now. Obviously I want to be the AEW World Champion, but I think it’s gotta go step by step and I think being TNT Champion will prepare me to get to the stage that I could be a World Champion and main event PPV after PPV after PPV which is the ultimate goal, but the TNT Championship, Cody has said it’s not a secondary title. Obviously it’s not the World Championship, but to me it’s extremely important. I definitely want to hold both of them at some point because I want to be a grand slam champion.

How he hopes to become AEW’s first grand slam champion:

I personally would love to be the first grand slam champion in AEW history, but I want to go that Bret Hart route, I want to be a tag team champion, I want to win the TNT Championship and then I want to be the World Champion and that is the goal. That’s ultimately—it starts with the TNT Championship. I was this close to it, and I’m shooting with you here. Getting in the ring with Cody and wrestling for the TNT Championship, it felt good. It felt really good and I looked at that new belt and I’m like, ‘Man, I want that. I truly, truly want that,’ and that’s my immediate goal.

On setting goal after goal:

It’s like I’ve worked my entire career to get to a big company and I’m not just gonna stop here. Now it’s like, ‘Okay, now I’m with a big company, what’s next? I want to be a champion of the big company and I want to be another champion of the big company and I want main event after main event after main event in the big company and I want to be a legend.’ You just never stop. You never let yourself be satisfied. You hit one goal, set the next goal and I think that’s something that you can take in your personal life and your professional life and you will always grow and get better at both if you have that mentality and as we call it, it’s the ‘Mamba Mentality.’

How AEW listens to its fans:

Gonna be awesome. The one thing that always stood out about AEW is our fans and AEW listens to the fans and they truly genuinely care about the fans. The company does, us as professional wrestlers and performers and we all care, we all feed off that energy. I think the shows have been tremendous in this tough era that we’re going through, but the only thing that’s been missing is that energy from the crowd and so being able to bring that back and doing it in a safe way. It’s going to be outdoor, it’s limited, physically distanced seating, we’re only doing 10-15% capacity and we’re in full compliance with the state and local regulations and CDC guidelines so I’m excited that we’re able to do it and we’re able to do it in a safe way and I think the people that are going to be there are going to have a blast and it’s been a while and it’s been too long and hopefully everything goes well.

