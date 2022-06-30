Tonight’s AEW Blood & Guts television special featured a promo segment between TNT champion Scorpio Sky and top contender Wardlow, which ended with Sky announcing that he will be defending the gold against Mr. Mayhem on next week’s Dynamite in a Street Fight.

.@realwardlow & Champion @scorpiosky both get what they want – A street fight for the TNT Championship next week! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IWE2j061my — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 30, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK’S DYNAMITE:

Wardlow vs. Scorpio Sky in a street fight for the TNT championship