Scorpio Sky is your face of the revolution.

The SCU member won the ladder match at tonight’s AEW Revolution pay per view, and will challenge Darby Allin for the TNT champion on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite.

This is still anyone's game! Who will be the Face of the Revolution and go on to challenge Darby Allin for the TNT Championship?

This is still anyone's game! Who will be the Face of the Revolution and go on to challenge Darby Allin for the TNT Championship?

The Face of the Revolution and who will challenge Darby Allin for the TNT Championship is @ScorpioSky!

Allin is still set to compete at Revolution tagging with Sting. Full results to tonight’s show are here.