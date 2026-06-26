Scorpio Sky could soon be approaching a major career decision.

According to new reports, one of AEW’s original roster members is entering the final stretch of his current contract, with Scorpio Sky’s deal reportedly set to expire in the coming months.

While an exact expiration date was not disclosed, sources indicate Sky’s contract is due up in “a few months.” There is currently no word on whether AEW and Sky have begun negotiations on a new agreement.

Sky reportedly signed a five-year contract extension with AEW in 2021 after establishing himself as one of the company’s early stars. During his time with the promotion, he captured both the TNT Championship and the AEW World Tag Team Championship, having originally debuted as part of SCU alongside Christopher Daniels.

His AEW run also included a lengthy and unusual absence from television that lasted roughly two years, during which Sky publicly questioned whether he would ever return to the company. That changed in 2025 when he resurfaced as the leader of the SkyFlight faction.

The group currently consists of Sky, Darius Martin, Dante Martin, Zayda Steel, Leila Grey, and manager Christopher Daniels. The faction also appeared to gain another member, with the returning Matt Sydal seemingly aligning himself with the group on the June 20 episode of AEW Collision.

Did you hear the good news? @MattSydal is back, and @facdaniels guarantees that SkyFlight has his back! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/6wrS4Z0PCN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 21, 2026

(H/T: Dave Meltzer and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com)