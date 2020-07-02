 Scott Armstrong Posts Funeral Arrangements For Gail James, Thanks Fans For Their Support

WWE’s Scott Armstrong issued a short statement on his Twitter this morning announcing funeral arrangements for his mother Gail Vida James, who passed away a few days ago.

Armstrong writes, “The James/Armstrong Family would like to thank everyone for their loving thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. For those who have inquired about our Mother’s arrangements we also say THANK YOU!”

