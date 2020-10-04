Scott Armstrong has revealed on Twitter that he is back working with WWE, this time with NXT. He was one of the many employees furloughed during WWE’s cutbacks due to COVID-19. Armstrong writes, “Back in the saddle and definitely happy to be a part of the @WWENXT Family!!! #TakeOver31.”

Triple H is hosting a Q&A on the WWE Youtube page with McKenzie Mitchell ahead of tonight’s NXT Takeover 31 pay per view. The link is now available, with the Q&A set to begin around momentarily.