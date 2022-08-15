Former WWE official Scott Armstrong is working with Impact Wrestling now.

Armstrong officially started with Impact this past weekend in Chicago, according to PWInsider. While Armstrong worked as the referee for Mia Yim vs. Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, he is also working behind-the-scenes as a Producer for Impact.

Impact acknowledged Armstrong in the tweet seen below.

Grace also tweeted on Armstrong and wrote, “Just want to say how great a guy and incredible referee @WWEArmstrong is. Can only hope he sticks around @IMPACTWRESTLING for the long term.”

Armstrong previously began working for TNA as a referee in 2002 before returning to WWE. He was released by WWE on January 5 of this year, ending a 15-year run as a referee and Producer with the company.

