A celebration of life will be held later this month in honor of the late Joe Doering.

Scott D’Amore took to social media on Thursday to announce that he will be hosting the event on Sunday, September 20, from 4-7 p.m. at Walkerville Brewery in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

D’Amore noted that anyone planning to attend is encouraged to contact him via direct message on social media.

Doering passed away in June at the age of 44 following a lengthy battle with brain cancer.

The veteran wrestler was best known for his lengthy runs with All Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA/Impact Wrestling.