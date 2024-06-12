An update on Scott D’Amore.

The former TNA President was let go by Anthem Entertainment at the beginning of the year, one of the more shocking news stories to hit headlines after his work at rebuilding the promotion. However, it does not appear that D’Amore will be able to work for another U.S. based promotion anytime soon.

Rhino recently revealed during a Q&A that D’Amore was still being paid by Anthem until February 2025. PW Insider now reports that Rhino’s statement is accurate, and that D’Amore is most likely on a non-compete clause until then, meaning he could not get a job with WWE or AEW until 2025.

D'Amore has launched Border City Wrestling in Canada, which will have its first ever show this weekend.