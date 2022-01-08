On this evening’s edition of SmackDown on FOX WWE announced that the legendary Mickie James will be returning to compete in this year’s Royal Rumble matchup, with WWE also acknowledging that she is the current Knockouts champion for IMPACT Wrestling.

Top IMPACT executive Scott D’Amore has since taken to Twitter to comment on James in the Royal Rumble, stating that she has IMPACT’s complete blessing to compete for WWE, but reminds her that she has a marquee title matchup at tomorrow’s Hard To Kill pay per view. D’Amore writes, “Mickie James has

@IMPACTWRESTLING’s blessing to carry the Knockouts World Title belt into the Royal Rumble. And, as you saw, @WWE respects her as a World Champion. BUT, Mickie has to get by Deonna Purrazzo at #HardToKill tomorrow night or she goes to the Rumble 6lbs lighter.”

Mickie James has @IMPACTWRESTLING’s blessing to carry the Knockouts World Title belt into the Royal Rumble. And, as you saw, @WWE respects her as a World Champion BUT, Mickie has to get by Deonna Purrazzo at #HardToKill tomorrow night or she goes to the Rumble 6lbs lighter… — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) January 8, 2022

We’ll have our full play-by-play coverage of IMPACT Hard To Kill starting at 7pm EST.