IMPACT Wrestling Executive VP Scott D’Amore recently spoke with WrestleZone about the promotion’s signature X-Division, including how it has evolved over the years and what legacy it will leave on the industry. Hear his full thoughts on the subjects below.

How the X-Division has evolved over the years:

One of the concepts for the X-Division was, really go out there and feature that style that wasn’t getting top-level featured in a lot of places. Quite frankly, when I came to TNA Wrestling in 2003, the heavyweight division, the world title division was still very much a conventional, traditional heavyweight style, and the X Division was that style at the forefront and as the often quoted, ‘it’s not about weight limits, it’s about no limits.’

How world champion Rich Swann is a good example of someone exceeding the X-Divisions limitations:

A great example of that is Rich Swann, who if we go back, 15 or even 10 years, probably would be one of the pinnacles of the X Division—but maybe not crossing into that world title [division]. But in the world that we live in now, where people now respect athletes of all different sizes and varieties, you’ve seen the ‘traditional’ X Division Style basically move from just being in that division to basically being part of the world title picture.

How the legacy of the X-Division will be defined by their intense multi-man matchups: