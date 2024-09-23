Scott D’Amore thinks highly of Dixie Carter.

The former TNA Wrestling President and founder of the soon-to-be relaunched Maple Leaf Pro promotion offered high-praise to the fellow former TNA President for her ability to deal with executives.

In fact, he went as far as to say she had Spike TV executives “eating out of the palm of her hands.”

“I don’t think Dixie was an unintelligent person,” D’Amore said. “I don’t think she is. Dixie, one of her gifts is that she can be very engaging and very likeable. If you watched her with some of the Viacom people and people we were doing business with, she was in marketing, and when she would jump in and do that stuff, ‘This is a real star.'”

D’Amore added, “I watched her wow the Spike executives and she had them all eating out of the palm of her hands. She was good with fans.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)