IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore took to Twitter following last night’s Rebellion pay per view to comment on AEW superstar Kenny Omega becoming the new IMPACT world champion. The Cleaner defeated former champion Rich Swann in the show’s epic main event matchup, giving him three world titles from three different companies (AEW, IMPACT, AAA).

D’Amore writes, “Rich Swann fought the fight of his life tonight at #IMPACTRebellion – but Kenny Omega is the new @IMPACTWRESTLING Champion. I trust/expect Mr Omega will honor the commitments & responsibilities that come with that prestigious title. More to be said on #IMPACTonAXSTV on Thurs.”

The IMPACT and AEW relationship began back in December shortly after Omega bested Jon Moxley to become the third AEW champion in company history. His new gimmick, “The Belt Collector,” is potentially setting up a crossover with NJPW as well, but that has yet to be confirmed.