Scott D’Amore is ready for the two-night relaunch of his Canadian-based Maple Leaf Pro promotion this week … and it took some legal maneuvering for him to do so.

According to one source, after the former TNA Wrestling President was released by the company earlier this year, he was contractually scheduled to be paid for the remainder of the year, and because of this, he had a non-compete that would extend to that point.

D’Amore recently confirmed that he did, in fact, initially have potential issues with a TNA non-compete preventing him from relaunching his Maple Leaf Pro promotion, but that the two sides were able to work out an arrangement that will allow him to do so.

Maple Leaf Pro returns with a special two-night event called “Forged In Excellence,” which streams live via Triller TV on October 19 and October 20 from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the shows on 10/19 and 10/20:

MLP: Forged In Excellence Night 1 (10/19/2024)

* AEW International Title Eliminator: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Mike Bailey

* PWA Champion’s Grail: Rohan Raja vs. Jake Something

* QT Marshall (with Harley Cameron) vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

* Tables Match: Raj Dhesi vs. Bully Ray

* Laynie Luck vs. Kylie Rae vs. Taylor Rising vs. Aurora Teves

* Josh Alexander, Stu Grayson & El Phantasmo vs. Trevor Lee, Rocky Romero & Alex Zayne

* Gisele Shaw vs Miyu Yamashita

MLP: Forged In Excellence Night 2 (10/20/2024)

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Alexander

* Mike Bailey vs. El Phantasmo

* ROH Women’s World Title: Athena (c) vs. Gisele Shaw

