Scott D’Amore was never fond of the IMPACT Wrestling name.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to promote the relaunch of Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, the former TNA Wrestling President spoke about how he never liked the name IMPACT Wrestling for the company.

“When we first started the reclamation project of IMPACT Wrestling, there was a lot of people against us,” D’Amore said of changing the name back from IMPACT Wrestling to TNA Wrestling. “It was going out and saying, ‘Just give us another chance. Don’t hate what we do before you see it, please.’ To be able to get that company back on its feet and in the right direction and in a real good spot — truthfully, for me, I couldn’t say this while I was there. I always thought the name IMPACT sucked. I thought it sucked. I hated it being IMPACT Wrestling. The decision had been made. I didn’t disagree at the time and we couldn’t change it when I first took over because it had been bounced around.”

D’Amore continued, “It was TNA, it was IMPACT, it was TNA, it was GWF, it was IMPACT. In my heart, the company where I made my bones and the company I bled and sweat for was TNA Wrestling. I knew from day one when they handed us the reigns, December 1, 2017, after I had been there for months as a consultant, I knew it was TNA Wrestling that needed to rise, not IMPACT. I never cared if IMPACT lived or died. I cared about TNA. I came there with a mission and a direction to revive it and breathe life into it. With a great team, I think we did that.”

Check out the complete interview at Simplecast.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.