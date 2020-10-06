During today’s press conference for IMPACT Wrestling’s new TV deal in the UK, Scott D’Amore was asked by Inside The Ropes how they felt about EC3’s ROH appearance. D’Amore was very understand of his need to branch out across more than one promotion and supports him in his endeavors.

“Yeah, that’s a great question. Look, historically, wrestling has clamped down very tight on talent, and sometimes having a very close relationship is great, and sometimes it required, and often it’s something that both the company and the talent want.

“EC3 is a different talent. He’s a different guy. If you’ve followed him, and certainly if you’ve ever had a conversation with him off-camera, you’ll know that he walks to the beat of his own drum.

“He’s been a guy, when he got unchained, shall we say, from where he was previously, it was really important to him to go out there and get to experience as much different stuff as he could, and that’s fine by us. He’s got a long history here. We’ve got a lot of respect for him – even though it looks like sometimes he doesn’t respect our company’s history the way he has treated poor Moose’s championship belt – but he’s a great talent, he’s an engaging and entertaining performer and, just like we support other wrestlers’ outside projects, we are happy to have him go expand his wings and try different things.

“As long as it works for him and it works for us, we will let him in the door and, hell, as seen with Heath, even when we don’t let them in the door, the talent makes it in any way – so we are excited to have him, and he’s a unique guy, so he’s going to be around when he feels like being around, he may disappear when he feels like disappearing – or when somebody gives him a good thumping and he’s got to walk away with his tail between his legs – but certainly it’s been great and exciting having him around with us.”