After departing TNA Wrestling, Scott D’Amore says one of the first people to reach out to him was WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment parted ways with D’Amore in February 2024, ending his tenure with the company that began in 2017. Later that year, he announced the relaunch of Maple Leaf Wrestling as Maple Leaf Pro. The promotion’s new television series, MLP Mayhem, premieres at midnight tonight on TSN in Canada and at 1 a.m. on MyAEW.

Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show on Wednesday (see video below), D’Amore reflected on the support he received after news of his departure became public, revealing that Triple H was among the first to contact him.

“Actually, one of the very first people to text me when they posted the news … the first time I looked at my screen after it went public, the screen was full of messages, including one of them was Triple H,” D’Amore said. “Yeah, and it was just, ‘Are you okay?’ Which I think is a classy move.”

D’Amore also shared that he visited the WWE Performance Center in Orlando while considering his next move in the wrestling industry, noting that he was able to tour the facility thanks to friends who work there.

“And as I was figuring out what that next step might be, I finally got a chance to go see the Performance Center in Orlando, because I have a lot of friends that work there, and I got a tour of the place, and it was awesome,” he said.

While exploring his options, D’Amore ultimately decided that if he was going to remain involved in professional wrestling, it had to be on his own terms rather than allowing the business to consume his life the way it had during his years running TNA.

“Ultimately, when I decided if I’m gonna do something in wrestling, what do I wanna do,” D’Amore stated. “I want it to be meaningful, I want it to be something I can be passionate about.”