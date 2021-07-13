Top IMPACT executive Scott D’Amore was the latest guest on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including how AEW women’s champion Britt Baker approached him about facing Knockouts champion Deonnna Purrazzo, a match that could potentially happen due to the two promotions current woring relationship. That and more can be read in the highlights below.

Says Britt Baker asked him about getting a chance to face Deonna Purrazzo:

I mean look, I got cornered by Britt Baker down there at Jacksonville a few weeks ago and she’s like, ‘When do I get Deonna?’ And I said, ‘Hey Britt, come on.’ We’ve always said we have an open-door policy and open to doing it. I mean, you know the deal in wrestling. Sometimes there’s a lot of hurdles to jump through but, I think the relationship with AEW has been fantastic.

Calls Tony Khan a breath of fresh air in the wrestling industry:

I think that Tony Khan is a breath of fresh air in many ways in the wrestling industry and it’s just been great to deal with a person who’s in a different company, a competitor, whatever you wanna classify it but where — I mean there’s just honesty, transparency and it’s like, ‘Oh hey, let’s do that. You know why? Because it’s cool’ and we share a vision for a world like that and I’d love to see it.

Says he would love to see the Knockouts division get spiced up with AEW talent:

Whether it’s Britt or whether it’s Nyla Rose or there’s so many others of the great talent that you have there. I’d love to see it. Imagine if Nyla came in and hit the ring on Deonna [Purrazzo] and just laid Deonna out and left her lying there and just picked up that title, right? And Nyla has a pretty good mouthpiece sometimes if she comes in there and now that the fans are back, could really rile up the crowds so, let’s get Tony on this call. Let’s start hashing this stuff out.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)