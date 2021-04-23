IMPACT Wrestling executive Scott D’Amore recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss Knockouts superstar Kiera Hogan, and how he first discovered the current Knockout tag champion. Hear the story below.

On Chris Bey and Ace Austin being future major stars in wrestling:

Chris Bey is going to be a star in wrestling, Ace Austin is going to be a star. I think they are already but they’re just at the very beginning of their stardom and talent like that is gonna just continue to grow and learn.

On Kiera Hogan:

Kiera Hogan, I won’t say the name but it was — actually it’s funny. There was a different talent who sent me a match of theirs that they were looking for an opportunity and their opponent in that match was Kiera Hogan and I was watching that and I was like, ‘Damn, the opponent is really the one. Kiera is the one, there’s something there’ and she was so young and so inexperienced but you’ve seen her blossom with time.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)