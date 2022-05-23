The latest round of NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament saw top Japanese superstar Hiromu Takahashi defeat IMPACT X-Division champion Ace Austin in singles-action, a competitive back and forth that saw both men pay respects to each other after the bout was over.

Takahashi had stated in past interviews that if he managed to best Austin he believes he should challenge for his X-Division title. After their BOSJ contest he took to Twitter and wrote, “A man never breaks his word, right? I want your belt!”

This prompted top IMPACT executive Scott D’Amore to announce online that Takahashi has a future title shot as the company’s door is always open for him to come compete. His full statement reads, “Well @TIMEBOMB1105, there is an open door for you to walk through. Come step in an @IMPACTWRESTLING ring anytime. Your title shot awaits.”

Check out the exchange below.