Top IMPACT Wrestling executive Scott D’Amore recently spoke with WrestleZone to comment on the current crossover relationship between IMPACT and AEW. Hear what D’Amore had to say on the subject below.

I think it’s something where the stars just aligned or the right cards came up in the deck…You know, Don Callis is an outside-of-the-box thinker and certainly, Don’s thoughts and actions have been a huge part of leading to this place where it is, where there’s a collaboration, and the driving force is no doubt, Kenny and Don are right at the focal point of it. You’ve also seen The Young Bucks express their thoughts and excitement for it. I mean, ultimately you’ve seen Tony Khan appear via his paid ads on IMPACT Wrestling as a way of getting out there and doing it and I think that timing-wise, I think the timing could always be right if the right people are at the table and are willing to consider doing it.

While A’More celebrates the two companies working together AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed in an interview that world champion Kenny Omega should receive full credit for coming up with the crossover storyline.