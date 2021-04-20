Impact Wrestling executive Scott D’Amore made an appearance on Sitting Ringside with David Penzer to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, D’Amore discussed the challenges of putting together the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Impact Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann in a title for title match at the Rebellion pay-per-view event.

“When the match is over on Sunday, April 25, it’s going to be a historic day, an historic night, one guy is going to stand there and be the dual champion. If you look at it right now, Kenny is the AEW World Champion and he is also the AAA Champion from Mexico. You’ve got Rich, who’s the Impact World Champion and the TNA World Heavyweight Champion, so really, one person is walking out of there with four belts, and it’s going to be an interesting time.

We talked a lot about New Japan and AEW and Impact, and really AAA as well. They’ve been an amazing partner for us, which through this whole pandemic, they’ve had huge hurdles to overcome in Mexico. They continued to be in touch and be supportive and work with us. I know they’ve also done the same with AEW. Look, coming out of there, one guy is going to have a busy schedule. It’s like Tony Khan said in our press conference that it’s not a 300 or 320 day a year schedule anymore. Is it going to be a hectic schedule? Yes, absolutely. You’re going to have a world champion every Wednesday on Dynamite. You’re going to have a world champion every Thursday on Impact. Then there’s going to be PPV’s and other events that pop up here and there, so that person is going to have a busy schedule, but I think a very manageable schedule. I think it will be great for fans.”