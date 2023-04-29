As noted, Trinity Fatu (fka WWE’s Naomi) made her Impact Wrestling debut at Friday’s Spring Slugfest tapings from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL. She made two appearances at the tapings, to air on May 4 and May 11. You can click here for our original spoiler report on Fatu’s debut with photos and videos, and click here for full spoilers from the TV tapings. It was also revealed that Fatu will make her Impact debut at tonight’s tapings, in a match that should air on May 18. She will face Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King.

In an update, Impact has officially announced Fatu’s debut, noting that she will have a live mic on Thursday’s episode. They also released footage of Fatu’s entrance, which you can see below.

“IMPACT Wrestling promised a major surprise for night one of Spring Slugfest – and earlier tonight in Chicago, the wrestling world was rocked to its core once again. World-renowned wrestling superstar Trinity made her shocking arrival in front of an ecstatic audience at Cicero Stadium. With a live mic in hand, what did Trinity have to say on her first night in the IMPACT Zone? Find out on an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders,” they wrote.

Impact President Scott D’Amore took to Twitter to welcome Fatu to the company.

“Ecstatic to welcome @TheTrinity_Fatu to the @IMPACTWRESTLING roster. A world class athlete and entertainer who will raise the already high bar for everybody in the locker room. Don’t miss her debut this Thursday on #IMPACTonAXSTV,” he wrote.

We noted before how Mercedes Moné was at Cicero Stadium to support Fatu in her Impact debut. Moné was seen hiding in the crowd, watching Fatu in the ring. You can see fan photos of Moné in the crowd below. Moné also posted a backstage photo of she and Fatu, and touted the arrival.

“[face holding back tears emoji] [heart eyes emoji] @TheTrinity_Fatu is here to make an IMPACT!!! She bout to knock out all competition & leave em in the rear view. Get it sis,” Moné wrote.

You can see the aforementioned posts and clips below, or click here for spoiler photos/clips from Friday night.

Just a little teaser of @TheTrinity_Fatu's monumental IMPACT debut coming THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! pic.twitter.com/CpNRQI6nca — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2023

Mercedes Monè cheering for Trinity! pic.twitter.com/awzH0Uytdj — DS Ring the Belle 🔔 (@ringthebelleds) April 29, 2023

🥹😍 @TheTrinity_Fatu is here to make an IMPACT!!! She bout to knock out all competition & leave em in the rear view. Get it sis pic.twitter.com/nytBR1K3PV — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 29, 2023

