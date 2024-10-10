WWE and AEW aren’t the only ones filing for trademarks this week.

On October 7, 2024, Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro promotion based out of Canada filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark “TNA Eh?” for merchandising and entertainment purposes.

Featured below is the official description of MLP’s 10/7 filing with the USPTO:

Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.



Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

Maple Leaf Pro relaunches with “Forged In Excellence” on October 19 and October 20, 2024 from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.