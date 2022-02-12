Fightful recently conducted an interview with pro-wrestling star Scott Garland (Scotty 2 Hotty), who spoke in-depth about his career in WWE including his years as a coach at the Performance Center.

Fightful Select has released a portion of that interview where Garland spoke about the lack of communication that occurred in WWE, which Garland has previously stated is the reason he decided to ask for his release. One story in particular that Garland shared was when top NXT superstar Adam Cole, who now wrestles for AEW, was let go, something he didn’t realize happened until after Cole was gone.

“Dude, I didn’t know until after Cole was gone. I saw him before his last match and somebody said, ‘He’s pretty upset’ before he went out there and then he came back and I saw he looked like he was upset. Regal was talking to him over in the corner. We were kept in the dark on a lot. Everything was very hush-hush there, and I didn’t know until after he was gone. Even with Gargano—is he gone? Is he not gone? I don’t know. I see he opens his ProWrestlingTees store, so I assume he’s gone. Even when I was there it was like that.”

The rest of Garland’s interview will be released at a later time. Stay tuned.