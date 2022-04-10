Scott Hall has been laid to rest after he passed away on March 14th following him suffering three heart attacks and being put on life support. He was in the hospital at the time to get hip surgery, but dealt with complications when a blood clot got loose.

Hall has been buried according to a post from his son, Cody Hall:

“We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still feels like I’m going through a ton. Being my dads son wasn’t always easy, in fact it used to feel really hard sometimes, he was hard sometimes.

But it feels different now, not my burden to bear but my torch to carry going forward. A legacy from a legend. It feels like he’s with me now. The whole world feels different now. I feel so different now.

Death is part of the circle of life, and my father lives through me. And so many memories live in my head and my heart forever now, all the sayings he had, all the facial expressions, going fishing together, him blasting Shaggy -“ it wasn’t me “ every morning to wake us up for school, thinking George foreman turkey burgers are a delicacy, singing country songs on our drives, the spot on the side of the garage we’d both pee in to see how deep we could go, wearing our matching #HallGood shirts and color coordinating outfits, seeing him when he was ON how he could light up and flip a switch and be the best person you could ever meet.

He was my best friend, he taught me everything I know. And I’ll never ever forget it. I love you dad.”