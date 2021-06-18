During his appearance on 83 Weeks, Scott Hall discussed how the curtain call incident came together. Here’s what he had to say:

[Shawn Michaels] kind of threw Triple H under the bus that night at the Garden. Triple H was supposed to get the big push. He was supposed to get the Stone Cold spot. They were grooming him for that but then Vince had to punish somebody. I was in Vince’s office when Shawn came in and pitched the curtain call. Vince was finally talking to me about staying and I was like it’s too late, I’m done. Shawn came in and said ‘I want Razor to come out to the ring in my match.’ Vince said, ‘Is it important to you?’ And [Shawn] said yeah, and [Vince] goes, ‘Well, make it happen.’ He knew, but I think what happened was, ‘Now the guys are trying to bring the business down.’ The guys who were staying were really mad. I’m glad we did it. I didn’t plan it, it was all Shawn’s idea and he was the one staying. It got really heavy. There’s a famous picture of Shawn wearing one of the early Outsiders shirts. I think he was doing that just to give him some kind of ammunition with Vince. Now he’s thrown his last buddy, Triple H, under the ring, so he’s there solo now with no friends. It’s lonely at the top. I think that’s when [Michaels] may have started his pill use and his alcohol use may have increased at the time.