During his appearance on 83 Weeks, Scott Hall discussed his decision to leave WWE for WCW. Here’s what he had to say:

My last appearance had been the famous Curtain Call in Madison Square Garden. I’m really happy that my previous experience in WCW hadn’t been too satisfying, but I was in a different spot now. Turner was giving out that guaranteed money. WWE wasn’t at that time. A lot of things changed that night at the Garden. All of a sudden, when I left and [Kevin Nash] left, everybody started getting guaranteed money. Now, they have these 90-day no-compete clauses. None of that was going on back in those days. And to me, another factor why it worked so well, was the internet wasn’t such a big presence. Nobody knew I was jumping. A lot of factors came together.

