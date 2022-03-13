WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall is reportedly on life support at the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, GA, according to PWTorch. He suffered three heart attacks on Saturday night.

The WWE Legend previously fell and broke his hip which led to him being placed in the hospital. Per the report, he underwent hip surgery last week, but he then suffered a serious setback when a blood clot got loose.

After working in the AWA, he went to the WWE where he portrayed Razor Ramon and held the Intercontinental Title four times. He went to WCW in 1996 where he formed the nWo alongside Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan.

Our thoughts are with the Hall family at this time.