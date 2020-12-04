According to Wrestling Inc, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall’s son Cody has signed with Major League Wrestling.

Reports are that Hall, who actually inked his deal back in October, is being considered for MLW’s top heel faction Contra Unit, which is led by current world champion Jacob Fatu. There’s also the possibility that he teams up with top company superstar Brian Pillman Jr. to do battle with Injustice and the Von Erich Brothers.

Cody Hall began his career back in 2010, and was a member of NJPW’s Bullet Club faction from 2015-2017, where he was an enforcer for the current AEW tag team champion Young Bucks.

