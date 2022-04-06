Scott Norton is returning to an NJPW ring for the first time in five years.
The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion will be part of a 12-man tag team match at Windy City Riot on Saturday, April 16 as he will team with The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson), El Phantasmo, Chris Bey, and Hikuleo against Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, TJP, Aaron Henare, and Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher).
Here is the updated card:
- Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Minoru Suzuki
- US of Jay open challenge: Jay White vs. TBA
- NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Tom Lawlor (c) vs. Yuji Nagata
- Fred Rosser, Chris Dickinson, Josh Alexander, Alex Coughlin & Ren Narita vs. Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight & Black Tiger
- Scott Norton, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, El Phantasmo, Chris Bey & Hikuleo vs. Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare, TJP, Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher