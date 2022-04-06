Scott Norton is returning to an NJPW ring for the first time in five years.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion will be part of a 12-man tag team match at Windy City Riot on Saturday, April 16 as he will team with The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson), El Phantasmo, Chris Bey, and Hikuleo against Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, TJP, Aaron Henare, and Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher).

Here is the updated card: