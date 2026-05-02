Scott Steiner is leaning all the way into one of wrestling’s most iconic promos, and now he wants it celebrated like a major holiday.

The legendary “Steiner Math” promo, which originally aired on May 1, 2008, has become one of the most viral and unforgettable moments in wrestling history. Years later, Steiner is still embracing it, and on its anniversary, he took things to another level.

Posting on social media, Steiner kicked things off by declaring the date a holiday.

“I hope you freaks enjoy this National Holiday today.”

He quickly made it clear he wasn’t joking, doubling down on the idea that “Steiner Math Day” deserves top billing above all other celebrations.

“It should be THE National Holiday.”

From there, Steiner went full Big Poppa Pump, comparing his self-declared holiday to some of the biggest dates on the calendar — and dismissing them entirely.

“Let’s be clear, #steinermathday is more important than any other Holiday. 4th of July — ain’t got sh*t on Steiner Math Day. Christmas — that guy in the red suit needs some Steiner Supplements & a gym. Halloween — feeding kids sugar & junk…”

He didn’t stop there. Steiner urged fans to spread the message and turn the day into something bigger, encouraging them to push the hashtag and celebrate the moment.

“None of these even come close… let’s prove to all these losers that Steiner Math is the greatest day in the history of mankind.”

What started as a chaotic, over-the-top promo years ago has evolved into a lasting piece of wrestling culture. The “Steiner Math” segment continues to circulate online, reaching new audiences who weren’t even watching wrestling when it first aired.

Steiner’s latest comments show he understands exactly what the promo has become. Rather than distancing himself from it, he’s fully embraced its absurdity and longevity, turning it into part of his identity. In an era where viral moments can define legacies, “Steiner Math” has arguably become just as important to his brand as anything he accomplished in the ring.

Do you think “Steiner Math Day” deserves to be celebrated every year, or is it just one of wrestling’s funniest moments?