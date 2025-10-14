Steiner Math.

It’s infamous for a reason.

Since the original “Steiner Math” promo from “Big Poppa Pump” Scott Steiner in the past, several homages have been done, including by MJF in AEW and even Bron Breakker in WWE.

Now the man responsible for the inaugural promo is back with another.

Scott Steiner, the Uncle of rising WWE Superstar Bron Breakker, surfaced on social media with a statement reacting to the explosive conclusion to the post-WWE Crown Jewel: Perth episode of WWE Raw in Australia this past Monday morning.

In a post shared via X, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and one-half of the former Steiner Brothers tag-team with Rick Steiner, the father of Breakker, Scott Steiner dusted off his ‘Steiner Math’ skills to break down the shocking Bron Breakker attack of Seth Rollins on WWE Raw:

Steiner posted the following:

So let me break it down for all you dummies that don’t understand what just happened….. You take Seth Rollins — the so-called “Visionary” — and you put him in a ring with Bron Breakker, a Genetic Freak. But what Seth didn’t calculate… was the betrayal quotient. Now let’s do the math: Seth thought he had a 100% chance of survival with Bron at his side… But what he didn’t know is that Bron’s got 66 2/3% loyalty when you factor in family bloodlines, and the other 33 1/3% is PURE RAGE. So now Seth’s sitting there, asking “WHYYYY?”

I’ll TELL YA WHY! Because Bron Breakker’s not here to play backup. He’s here to take over! He’s the dog-faced destroyer, and now the leash is OFF. So Seth…

You took your eye off the math…

You had a 141 2/3% chance of getting BETRAYED…

And now you’re just another statistic in the Steiner Equation of Pain

As noted, WWE decided to do the Bron Breakker attack of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins as a result of Rollins reportedly suffering a legitimate injury at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth while executing a coast-to-coast spot during his WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship main event showdown against Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

For those who missed it, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 10/13/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.