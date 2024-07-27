Scott Steiner weighs in on the AEW product.

The WWE Hall of Famer was asked about AEW during a recent interview with SportsKeeda, where he explained how great it is for wrestlers to have another major company to work for. However, Steiner does state that AEW being built on ‘just matches’ doesn’t necessarily work, as fans are mainly invested in storylines.

It’s great for another place for the guys to work. Competition’s always good for the business. But there’s no doubt that WWE is hot right now. They got the fan interest. That’s what’s most important. The thing is, you just can’t have matches. Nobody gives a shit if they’re just matches with no storyline. You’re throwing two guys together…No, [it doesn’t work.]

