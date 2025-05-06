WWE Hall of Famer ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Scott Steiner recently stirred the pot on Twitter, claiming that while a single silverback gorilla could easily take down 100 men, it wouldn’t stand a chance against the Genetic Freak himself.

Referencing his legendary “Steiner Math” promo, Steiner asserted that the odds shift dramatically when he’s involved. According to him, the gorilla’s raw power might dominate ordinary men — but things change when the Genetic Freak enters the equation. He wrote,

“Let’s say you got 100 average men. No weapons. No training. Just fear in their eyes and dad bods in their way.

Then you got ONE full-grown silverback gorilla — 600 pounds of pure rage, muscle, and tree-rippin’ power.

Now here comes the math…

Outta those 100 men, maybe 25% don’t even show up once they see the gorilla. That’s 25 cowards eliminated immediately.

Then you got 33 1/3% of ‘em tryin’ to talk it out — they’re done.

Another 20% just stand there frozen, pissing their pants.

Now you’re left with about 21 guys, panicked, half-committed, and getting LAUNCHED like lawn darts.

But what if Big Poppa Pump’s in the mix? You just tipped the freakin’ scale.

Now it’s not 100 men vs 1 gorilla… it’s 1 gorilla vs the Genetic Freak. And that spells disaster for that Gorilla.”

Let’s say you got 100 average men. No weapons. No training. Just fear in their eyes and dad bods in their way. Then you got ONE full-grown silverback gorilla—600 pounds of pure rage, muscle, and tree-rippin’ power. Now here comes the math… Outta those 100 men, maybe 25%… — Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner (@ScottSteiner) May 6, 2025

Kevin Owens observed that Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman stood out thanks to their intense tans, even while sharing the spotlight with Seth Rollins and his attention-grabbing outfits.

Now, Owens wonders if Rollins plans to follow suit. Taking to Twitter, Owens wrote:

“Dear @WWERollins, Do you also plan on getting an absolutely insane spray tan job to fit in with the rest of your group? Anyway, miss you! 😘 Kevin”

Dear @WWERollins, Do you also plan on getting an absolutely insane spray tan job to fit in with the rest of your group? Anyway, miss you! 😘 Kevin — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 6, 2025

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso experienced a mix of emotions following Monday Night RAW, where he retained his title against Seth Rollins courtesy of CM Punk’s interference.

After the match, while celebrating with the fans, Jey was unexpectedly knocked out by Logan Paul, who had been waiting in the audience.

Logan Paul has now released an alternate angle from his attack, which you can see below:

Head on a swivel, Uce pic.twitter.com/4fJDYQ3YfJ — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 6, 2025