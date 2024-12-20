– Netflix released a video on Friday promoting new shows and specials on the platform, with WWE being briefly featured. As noted, WWE President Nick Khan stated back in October that the company was working on a new behind-the-scenes documentary series with Netflix.

The biggest names in sports — WWE, NFL, RAFA, TYSON, ELWAY, SEC — are all on Netflix. Coach says so.

– Kevin Owens joined Dominik Mysterio in being the latest to seemingly purposely use the word “moveset” in public after CM Punk recently made it clear that he feels anyone who uses the term is an “idiot.”

I'm considering adding a Claymore to my moveset too!

– During a live interview on ESPN with Scott Steiner and Bron Breakker, the son of “Big Poppa Pump,” Brock Rechsteiner, made a big 27-yard reception in the background. The big play was discussed live by Steiner and Breakker, as well as the two talking about Rechsteiner’s plans on following in Steiner’s footsteps in the world of pro wrestling.