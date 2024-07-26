Scott Steiner weighs in on the age old question…who killed WCW?

The death of World Championship Wrestling (WCW) has been a hot topic in 2024 due to VICE TV’s documentary on the subject. While the likes of Eric Bischoff, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Kevin Nash, and other big names have given their opinion, Big Poppa Pump has been largely out of the conversation…until now.

Steiner named executive Brad Siegel, as well as other WCW ‘higher-ups,’ as the main contributors to WCW’s demise during an interview with SportsKeea.

Anybody that says anything different don’t know what the fuck they’re talking about. You got a glimpse of some of it. It was Brad Siegel and all the higher-ups. Trust me, when I first went in there in ‘87, ‘88, we heard right off the bat the only reason we got it is because Ted Turner liked wrestling. Then we found out none of the executives wanted it. They were under him, and the only thing that kept it was Ted. When AOL forced Ted out, they had no more power. The executives got what they want. Look where AEW’s at right now. They’re at the same station. Just because the executives are not there no more.

On the last episode of WCW Nitro in 2001 Steiner faced Booker T for the world championship. Booker T would go on to defeat Steiner, as he had signed a deal with WWE and was a part of the Invasion storyline that happened later that year. Check out Steiner’s full interview below.