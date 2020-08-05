Scott Steiner Opening a New Establishment After Closing His Shoney’s Restaurant Because of the Coronavirus Pandemic

Wrestling legend Scott Steiner has plans for a new restaurant after losing his Shoney’s franchise to the negative impact of COVID-19.
It was revealed over the weekend that the Shoney’s Kitchen & Bar franchise in Acworth, Georgia is closing down to the coronavirus pandemic. Steiner and his wife opened the restaurant back in 2016.
“We have closed this business due to Covid-19. We appreciate your patronage over the past 4 years,” the restaurant posted on their official Facebook page.
The Shoney’s had been open until this past weekend when they abruptly announced that they were closing, another victim of the pandemic.
A fan on Twitter commented on how they were sad about the closing, and Big Poppa Pump responded to reveal that he’s opening a sports bar.
“we are opening a Sports Bar instead,” Steiner wrote.
There’s no word yet on where Steiner’s sports bar will be located, or when it will open, but we will keep you updated.
Below are the original posts from the Shoney’s franchise owned by Steiner, along with his recent tweet and a few videos of the former World Heavyweight Champion at the Shoney’s:
we are opening a Sports Bar instead.
— Big Poppa Pump (@ScottSteiner) August 3, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- WWE Producer Pat Buck Posts Message for Those Who Don’t Know About His Career
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- The Rock Responds to Daniel Bryan’s Tweet About a Possible Match
- Top WWE Stars Reportedly Wanted to Work with FTR In WWE
- AEW Star No Longer on Twitter After Criticism from Fans
- Arn Anderson Says He Knew Horsewomen Would Be Stars, Questions WWE’s “Idiot” Choice To Have Charlotte Lose Her Raw Debut
- Hornswoggle On The Longest He’s Ever Spent Hiding Under A Ring
- XFL Creditors File Motion Objecting to Purchase By The Rock and His Partners
- Chris Jericho Reveals That The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds Have Officially Signed AEW Contracts
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch